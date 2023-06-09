TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are likely. 60+ mph winds and hail larger than quarters will be the primary threats. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 71. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: S 15-20 mph.