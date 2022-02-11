TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, windy, and dry. Due to all of these conditions fire is a concern. Please, postpone your outdoor burning plans. High: 74. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and turning colder. A few showers after 3 AM. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Much colder in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 48. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 28. High: 61. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and trending warmer. Low: 36. High: 68. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a couple of degrees warmer. Low: 44. High: 70. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 72. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 70. Winds: SW 20 MPH.