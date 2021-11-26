Friday Morning Forecast: Grab the sweater for Black Friday shopping

TODAY: Partly cloudy, with more clouds in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows around 40. Wind: S 0-5 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. Showers return in the afternoon in Deep East Texas, with rain chances spreading northeastward through the afternoon and into the evening. Highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 47. High: 64. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 70. Wind: SW 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 46. High: 73. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 48. High: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies as temperatures continue to warm. Low: 52. High: 75. Wind: SW 10 mph.