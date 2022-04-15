TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. A few severe thunderstorms are possible to our north and northeast. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 81. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a stray shower. Low: 68. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some storms could be on the strong side. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. High: 79. Winds: SW, NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 56. High: 76. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 53. High: 79. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers, maybe a storm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 MPH.