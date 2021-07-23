Friday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity take hold for the weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and humid. There’s an isolated chance of a shower to the south. High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and humid. Low: 76. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Skies may be hazy due to more dust. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of a few showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of an afternoon shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 5 MPH.