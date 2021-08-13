Friday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity today, rain chances tomorrow

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area until 7 PM

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of showers in the evening. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and muggy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Regardless of rain chances, it’ll still be very warm and humid throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 93. Winds: E 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Rain could be heavy at times and storms may be strong but the severe threat remains low. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. High: 91. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances continuing. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, humid, with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: South 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.