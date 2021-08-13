Friday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity today, rain chances tomorrow

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area until 7 PM

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of showers in the evening. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and muggy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Regardless of rain chances, it’ll still be very warm and humid throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 93. Winds: E 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Rain could be heavy at times and storms may be strong but the severe threat remains low. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. High: 91. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances continuing. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, humid, with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: South 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51