TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower-100s, with the peak heat index between 105 and 110. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very warm. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower-100s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 102. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 103. Wind: E 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 101. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.