TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Max heat index values between 105 and 112 this afternoon. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FOURTH OF JULY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 93. Wind: S 10-15 mph.