TODAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas this afternoon. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper-90s to low-100s. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 100. Wind: S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 101. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 102. Wind: S 10-15 mph.