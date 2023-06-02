TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms after midnight, mainly north of I-20. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 89. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: S 5-10 mph.