Friday Morning Forecast: Hot & sunny Friday, more tropical development

Today: Hot and sunny again for Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90’s. Lots of sunshine with muggy conditions making feel like temperatures reach the triple digits again today. Mostly dry and sunny for the day but a slight chance for a pop up shower or storm towards deep east Texas as Tropical Depression 3 is still chugging through the central Gulf. Most shower and storm activity from this storm should stay mainly east of Texas. A shower or storm could reach the area at anytime during the afternoon but chances will be minimal.





Tonight: Partly cloudy with fairly muggy conditions overnight. Mostly dry but a pop up shower south is possible. Temperatures staying in the low to mid 70’s overnight. Winds southeast 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to start the day but mostly dry. Afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the low 90’s. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon but chances will remain slim for rain Saturday. We should remain dry and mostly sunny for the day.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon from the wake of the tropical storm. Humid and muggy conditions to start the day. Temperatures around 90 for the afternoon Sunday with a few showers and storms around. Chances for rain 30%-40% during the afternoon.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms throughout the day as a front slowly approaches the area during the day. Chances for showers and storms 50%. The front will begin to move through the area in the evening going into the night. A leftover shower or storm is possible into the night and morning for Tuesday.

Tuesday: Slow clearing through the day Tuesday a shower leftover then some sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will be near 90 during the afternoon. Fairly sunny for the middle of the week.