TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a passing cold front expected late. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and much less humid. Low: 67. High: 88. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine, with a few passing clouds. Low: 59. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 58. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Abundant sunshine, with only a few passing clouds. Low: 57. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.