TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 67. High: 95. Wind: E 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 67. High: 94. Wind: E 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Ample sunshine. Low: 69. High: 92. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 83. Wind: N 10-15 mph.