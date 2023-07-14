TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-90s to low-100s. Afternoon heat index values between 105 and 115 degrees. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. A 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 80. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.