TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with increasing temperatures, wind, and humidity today. High: 86. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with more wind and humidity. Low: 68. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Tomorrow morning there will be some very spotty rain and drizzle around. Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms around in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 85. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 81. Winds: SW 10 MPH.