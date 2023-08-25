TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs around 106 degrees. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms early. Lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs around 105. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 104. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 70. High: 97. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 69. High: 98. Wind: E 10 mph.