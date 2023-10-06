TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much cooler, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 47. High: 74. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 56. High: 81. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 59. High: 83. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 64. High: 86. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: W 10-15 mph.