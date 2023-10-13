TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, clouds decreasing in the afternoon. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-50s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 51. High: 69. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 47. High: 67. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 44. High: 73. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 50. High: 79. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 61. High: 78. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.