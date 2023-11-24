TODAY: Mostly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs in the low-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the low-40s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers late, especially west of Highway-69. A 70% chance of rain at night, area-wide. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 48. High: 55. Wind: NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 34. High: 52. Wind: N 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 32. High: 59. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of rain at night. Low: 36. High: 64. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 65. Wind: SE 10 mph.