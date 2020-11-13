Friday Morning Forecast: More clouds today, rain chances return

TODAY: A small chance of rain in the morning. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers possible late tonight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 62. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Isolated showers will be possible tomorrow. Southerly winds will increase which will give us warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a cold front moving through early Sunday morning. Low: 56. High: 68. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and remaining cool. Low: 44. High: 67. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 47. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 46. High: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 48. High: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.