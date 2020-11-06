Friday Morning Forecast: More clouds & warmer temperatures this weekend

THIS MORNING: Variable clouds and muggy. Patchy fog through 9 AM. Temperatures rising from the 40s & 50s to the lower 60s by 9 AM. Wind: East 5 mph.

TODAY: Afternoon sunshine with a few clouds. Warm and feeling a tad more humid. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and warm. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase by morning. Milder night. Lows: middle to lower 50s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds with the sunshine. Warm and a slight increase in Gulf moisture. A small rain chance near the TX/LA border. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and humid. Low: 60. High: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sun with clouds. Warm and muggy. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front projected to arrive during the day. Turning cooler and breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 64. High: 75. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns and lower humidity for Veterans Day. Low: 47. High: 74. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds return, but a warmer afternoon. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.