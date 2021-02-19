Friday Morning Forecast: More record cold temps set, warming trend begins

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: A few passing clouds here and there. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will help melt at least some of the ice on area roadways. Unfortunately, this will create additional problems on area roadways as temps fall below freezing this evening. High: 34. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds are expected but temperatures will plummet again. Low: 17. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. More melting is expected. High: 41. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Areas of showers are expected to occur but temperatures will remain above freezing for the duration of the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 36. High: 51. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and even warmer. This should help to melt the last of the ice. Low: 30. High: 58. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 35. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures are expected. Low: 47. High: 66. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few showers are possible and colder. Chance of precipitation: 30%. Low: 41. High: 51. Winds: N 15 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51