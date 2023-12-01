TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Severe weather is not expected. Highs in the low-60s north to the low-70s south. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Severe weather is not expected. Lows in the mid-40s north to low-50s south. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers early in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 43. High: 69. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 41. High: 68. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 43. High: 68. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 39. High: 64. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 69. Wind: S 10-15 mph.