TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: A 20% chance of rain and storms early. Starting mostly cloudy, but skies become mostly clear late. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Highs around 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 77. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 103. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 77. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 76. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 76. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.