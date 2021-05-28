Friday Morning Forecast: Morning showers & storms, some afternoon sun

This Morning: A few showers and storms continuing through the morning. Temperatures in the mid 60’s to start your day. Showers will continue into the late morning. South wind will shift northeast later in the morning as the front passes to the southeast.

Today: A few isolated showers and storms mainly south during the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 80’s for most. Slightly cooler to the north with a few breaks in the clouds towards the end of the day so some sun could be around. Winds out of the northeast 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A lingering shower possible mainly south. Temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Isolated showers and a storm possible. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70’s. A little sun in the afternoon at times but mostly cloudy and slightly cooler otherwise. Slight clearing towards the end of the night going into Sunday morning.

Sunday: Clearing up in the morning. Partly sunny afternoon with high temperatures around 80. Staying dry into the night.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. A dry day into the evening where an isolated shower could be possible but mostly clear otherwise. Winds out of the south bringing a little more humidity by the end of the day.