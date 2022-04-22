TODAY: A few clouds and warm. High: 84. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds after midnight. Low: 67. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with warmth and humidity. High: 86. Winds: S 20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very warm with rain chances later in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 87. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms at times. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 73. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with mild conditions persisting. Low: 55. High: 75. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 49. High: 78. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. Low: 54. High: 82. Winds: S 10 MPH.