Friday Morning Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms

This Morning: A few showers mainly south. Temperatures slightly warmer near 70 south of I-20. Isolated shower possible through the morning. Winds shifting from east to south into the day. Chance for rain 30%.

Today: A few showers and storms throughout the day. High temperatures in the upper 70’s. Winds shifting to the south. Chance for showers and storms 40%.

Tonight: Low’s in the upper 60’s tonight. An isolated shower or storm is possible into the night.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. A few rounds of showers could bring some heavy rain at times. High temperatures near 80. Mostly cloudy otherwise. Chance for rain 60%.

Sunday: More showers and storms scattered throughout the day. Chance for rain 60%. High temperatures near 80.

Monday: A few morning showers and storms. More afternoon scattered showers and storms. High near 80. Chance for rain 40%.

Tuesday: Temperatures begin to recover at the beginning of the week. High’s in the low 80’s. A few isolated showers and storms possible throughout the day. Chance for rain 30%.