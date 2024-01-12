TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs mainly in the upper-40s. Wind: NW 25-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s to low-60s. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a wintry mix late. Low: 25. High: 38. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a wintry mix. Low: 23. High: 26. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Low: 13. High: 30. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 14. High: 45. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 30. High: 54. Wind: SW 10 mph.