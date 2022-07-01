TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies for the Fourth of July. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun and hotter. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.