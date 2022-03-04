TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm again. Winds will be picking up throughout the afternoon. High: 77. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds and muggy. Low: 60. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Many will not see rain so it won’t be necessary for people to cancel plans. Keep an eye to the skies though. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 78. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers during the day. However, the main event will be overnight Sunday into Monday morning. A few storms could be stronger in our northern counties. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: S 20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms early. We keep the clouds through the afternoon as conditions become cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 60. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 37. High: 57. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining cool. Low: 40. High: 58. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 38. High: 69. Winds: S 10 MPH.