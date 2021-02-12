Friday Morning Forecast: Patchy freezing drizzle this morning, more wintry weather on the way

TODAY: Freezing drizzle will possible where temperatures are at or below freezing. Drizzle will taper off by noon today. Cloudy and cold for the afternoon. Chance of precipitation: 20%. High: 34. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low: 30. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A light wintry mix will be a possibility late in the day. Likely a freezing rain and sleet mix. Chance of precipitation: 20%. High: 33. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sleet will slowly increase throughout the day with temperatures holding steady or falling in the afternoon. Sleet will begin to transition to snow Sunday night. The sleet/snow will be heavy at times. Chance of precipitation: 40%. Low: 28. High: 30. Winds: N 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Snow is expected in the morning. The snow will be heavy at times and create hazardous travel conditions at times. Temperatures will plummet in the evening. Chance of snow: 20%. Low: 18. High: 20. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A historically cold start in the morning. Partly cloudy and very cold for the afternoon. Low: 7. High: 24. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Another winter storm is possible. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow will all be in play for this one. Chance of precipitation: 40%. Low: 21. High: 28. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Any leftover snow will be coming to an end but be prepared for another cold afternoon. Chance of snow: 20%. Low: 22. High: 29. Winds: N 15 MPH.