TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-60s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid-40s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, increasing to a 60% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 58. High: 63.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 50. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 47. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 39. High: 43. Wind: N 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 39. High: 45. Wind: N 10-15 mph.