Friday Morning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Temperature could trend a degree or two warmer than what were yesterday. High: 87. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 59. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 89. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with the humidity starting to creep back in. Low: 62. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 65. High: 92. Winds: South 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with some isolated showers late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. It’s still too early to tell if this will be a considerable rain event. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with more thunderstorms possible. Otherwise, it’ll be humid again. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.