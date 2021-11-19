Friday Morning Forecast: Quiet and cool day ahead

TODAY: Sunny and cool day expected. High: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and not quite as cold. Low: 45. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Clouds will increase a little later in the day. Winds will also pick up a bit. High: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches from the NW. Rain chances will be associated with the front but without moisture, rain totals will not amount to very much. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 74. Winds: SW. NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 45. High: 61. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 38. High: 66. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud cover will increase significantly in the afternoon as another cold front approaches. Winds and rain chances will increase Wednesday night as a result. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 71. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Cloudy with some scattered rain showers. Temperatures will gradual fall throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 65. Winds: S 10 MPH