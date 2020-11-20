Friday Morning Forecast: Quiet end to an uneventful week

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 79. Wind: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and relatively mild. Low: 62. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 77. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. A cold front will move through starting late in the morning and through the afternoon. Much cooler temperatures will persist through the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 72. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 70. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and with better rain chances. Temperatures will trend a tad warmer. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 56. High: 74. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 49. High: 64. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cloud or two around and a touch warmer. Low: 42. High: 66. Winds: E 10 MPH.