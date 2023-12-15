TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms, increasing from NW to SE throughout the day. Highs in the low-60s NW to low-70s SE. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms, decreasing from NW to SE throughout the night. Lows in the upper-40s north to low-50s south. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing throughout the day. A 20% chance of morning showers in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 34. High: 64. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 37. High: 61. Wind: N 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 31. High: 59. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 42. High: 67. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain at night. Low: 51. High: 69. Wind: SE 10 mph.