TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 65. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 73. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low: 50. High: 58. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 37. High: 51. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.