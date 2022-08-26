TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: E 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.