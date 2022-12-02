TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers, mainly in Deep East Texas. Lows in the upper-50s north to mid-60s south. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A 10% chance of rain. Highs in the low-60s north to low-70s south.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 50. High: 61. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 58. High: 73. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 76. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 64. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.