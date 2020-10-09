Friday Morning Forecast: Rain chances increase as Delta moves closer to landfall

TODAY: Rain chances and winds will begin to increase as Hurricane Delta approaches landfall. The best chance of rain and tropical storm force winds will be in our SE counties (Toledo Bend area). Clouds and rain will continue keep temperatures in the 70s this afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%-90%. High: 75. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Light rain is likely as Delta comes ashore. Rain will become less numerous by day break. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 66. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers and drizzle are both expected in the morning. Additional rain won’t amount out to much and their will be breaks in the clouds. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 84. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 65. High: 90. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler. Low: 71. High: 85. Winds: W 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining warm. Low: 60. High: 86. Winds: E 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 64. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 67. High: 87. Winds: W 15 MPH.