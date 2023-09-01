TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s to low-100s. A 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 98. Wind: SE 10 mph.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and warm. Low: 72. High: 99. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.