TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 52. High: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 74. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 53. High: 77. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 54. High: 78. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 56. High: 80. Wind: E 5-10 mph.