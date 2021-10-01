Friday Morning Forecast: Rain expected for some of today and tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Clouds and rain cooled air will prevent our temperatures from getting overly warm. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers are possible especially before midnight. After midnight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures struggling to fall very far.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with more showers and thunderstorms on the way. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with drier conditions in the afternoon. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 65. High: 85. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and slightly cooler. Low: 61. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and more humid. Low: 60. High: 83. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.