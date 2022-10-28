TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Rain will be steady at times. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. A steady rain early, then scattered showers late. Lows in the upper-50s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Scattered showers mainly north of I-20 through the early afternoon. Highs in the low-60s. Wind: N 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 54. High: 68. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine and warmer. Low: 50. High: 74. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers, mainly late. Low: 51. High: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers, mainly early. Low: 59. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 58. High: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.