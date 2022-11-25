TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low-60s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: E 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: S 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 45. High: 63. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and comfortable. Low: 41. High: 66. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather is possible. Low: 54. High: 72. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms early. Low: 44. High: 54. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 35. High: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.