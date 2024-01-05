TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of early showers north of I-20. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers at night. Low: 33. High: 62. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Low: 45. High: 63. Wind: S 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and windy with a 20% chance of morning showers. Low: 38. High: 48. Wind: NW 20-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 30. High: 60. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers at night. Low: 43. High: 67. Wind: SW 15 mph.