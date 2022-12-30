Rain will end from west to east across East Texas this morning.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 64. Light NE wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 47. Wind calm.

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Sunny. High 68. Wind SW 5-10 gusts 20.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 55. Wind SW 5-10 gusts 20.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Mostly Sunny. High 74. Wind S 15 gusts 25.

SUNDAY NIGHT: There will be a slight chance of showers after midnight.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely. Some storms could be severe. Low 55. High 74.