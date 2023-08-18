TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-100s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-100s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-100s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 79. High: 106. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 78. High: 103. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 78. High: 104. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 105. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.