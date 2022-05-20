TODAY: A few clouds, hot, and humid. Most storms will remain well to our west this evening but a few collapsing thunderstorms will be possible in our NW counties tonight. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 93. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: An isolated storm is a possibility west. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: We should remain generally dry in the morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms is likely to form and move from NW to SE throughout the evening. Some storms will be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 90. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 78. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with better rain and storm chances. Temperatures will remain cool. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more rain. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more rain. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.