TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and large hail. A tornado is also possible. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SW 25-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms early in Deep East Texas. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: W 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather is not expected. Low: 52. High: 78. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 67. High: 88. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 61. High: 76. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 57. High: 71. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.